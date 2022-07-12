videos

Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and other stars to attend the grand do; know full details

Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja are going to have a grand baby shower in Mumbai and many Bollywood stars will grace their presence. watch the video.

Pratibha Katariya   |    July 12, 2022 5:09 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor & her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child. The couple is in the limelight ever since they shared their pregnancy news on social media. Now the reports are saying that the couple is going to have a grand baby shower in Mumbai. The Future maternal grandparent's Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are going to host the baby shower for the mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor. Fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to start their parenting journey. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt these B-town celebs will attend the baby shower and give their blessings to the new member of Kapoor's house. Watch this video to learn more

Written by, Devisha Keshri

