2 Phone song: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's adorable 'roothna aur manana' will leave you in awe of the couple

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's new music video titled 2 Phone is out now and just like fans, we cannot stop rooting for our favourite couple, #JasLy.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    July 29, 2021 12:19 PM IST

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's new music video titled 2 Phone is out now. Fans are in love with this beautiful story of 'Mohalle wala pyaar' and we loved the performances by Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin. Their expressions, dance moves and sizzling chemistry make this one a hit. Neha Kakkar has sung this song while the lyrics are penned by Kaptaan.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's cute romantic nok-jhok and Neha Kakkar's voice make this a hit song.

