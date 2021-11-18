videos

Watch Next

Interviews

Singham 3: Rohit Shetty REVEALS when the Ajay Devgn starrer is slated to release – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Videos

Katrina Kaif's net worth will blow your mind, all you need to know about her cars, house, fees and more

Entertainment News

A fan offers samosa pav to Sara Ali Khan and her reaction makes netizens go, 'yeh kitni sweet hai yaar' – watch

Entertainment News

Vicky Kaushal FINALLY reacts to rumours of his December wedding to Katrina Kaif: Watch Video

After Katrina’s Tip Tip, fans go gaga over Govinda’s song; hail him as ‘multi-talented’, ‘Hero No. 1’ – Watch

Govinda has written, directed, sung the song and also starred in it. It is a reminder of how much we miss seeing the wonderful actor on the screen.

BollywoodLife   |    November 18, 2021 10:43 AM IST

While the world is still reeling under the hotness of Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip from Sooryavanshi, Govinda has released his own version which is taking the internet by storm. The song, ‘Angan Tera Tarsa Toh Tip Tip Paani Barsa’ has been directed, written and sung by Govinda and he also stars in it along with model-actress Soniya Kashyap. Fans are going gaga over Govinda’s moves and the song is a reminder of how much we miss this star on the big screen. Fans are hailing him as multi-talented and Hero No. 1. Check out the song and take a moment to acknowledge how wonderful an actor, dancer Govinda is and wonder why we don’t see enough of him on the screen.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all