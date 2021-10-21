videos

Aila Re Aillaa song: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn aka Sooryavanshi, Simba, Singham rock the dance floor with their signature moves

The first song of Sooryavanshi is out now and Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn as Sooryavanshi, Simba, Singham have totally nailed it in this song.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    October 21, 2021 9:40 AM IST

Sooryavanshi is all set to release on November 5 and now the first song of the film is out. Aila Re Aillaa is a perfect dose of fun and energy. The song is sung by Daler Mehndi and the music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. However, the best part about this song is Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn aka Sooryavanshi, Simba, Singham performing together. When these three energies come together, the song has to be hit.

BL Verdict

Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn rock the dance floor with their signature steps and we cannot take our eyes off these policemen.

