videos

Watch Next

Videos

RIP Sidharth Shukla: Jasleen Matharu hospitalized after being deeply affected by the late actor's demise; shares heartbreaking video

Videos

RIP Sidharth Shukla: His mother had only two but POWERFUL words to say post his demise; fans call Rita Maa 'strongest lady'

Videos

#Throwback: When an angry Sidharth Shukla said 'Khatam ho gaya' as he refused to talk to Shehnaaz Gill post their ugly fight – watch video

Entertainment News

RIP Sidharth Shukla: Karan Johar chokes and fights tears as he pays a tribute to the late actor on Bigg Boss OTT – watch

Asim Riaz releases new rap song Built In Pain; Sidharth Shukla fans pour love, say SidSim forever

Asim Riaz has released his new rap song Built In Pain and is receiving love from not just his fans but from Sidharth Shukla's fans too.

Nikita Thakkar   |    September 7, 2021 1:08 PM IST

Asim Riaz released his latest rap song Built In Pain. It was his dream project and Asim put in a lot of efforts for the same. Sadly, it got released post the demise of Sidharth Shukla. As the song released, fans of Sidharth Shukla showered in love on Asim. A comment read, "Wasn't supporting ASIM in BB. But I remember, SID once said that he sees himself in asim, post SID'S demise, I see SID in ASIM and SHEHNAZ. Even having disputes, flying lone post fights, Asim was the first one to reach the hospital. That shows what a beautiful bond they shared. SIDSIM forever ? SIDNAAZ forever."

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all