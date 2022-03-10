John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Attack's first song, Ik Tu Hai, is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, with lyrics penned by Kumar and music composed by Shashwat Sachdev

The first song of Attack, Ik Tu Hai, featured on the movie's lead pair, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, is out now, and the good news is that it hits all the right notes as far as a romantic number goes. Ik Tu Hai is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, with lyrics penned by Kumar and music composed by Shashwat Sachdev. Watch it above... Coming back to the movie itself, Attack is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and spearheaded by a stellar cast, included , , , and . The movie releases on 1st April 2022.