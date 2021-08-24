videos

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's second music video titled, Bepanah Ishq is out now and their sizzling chemistry is a treat for fans.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    August 24, 2021 12:57 PM IST

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra have given a treat to all their fans again. Yes, their second music video titled, Bepanah Ishq is out now. Sharad and Surbhi have once again spread magic on-screen with their sizzling chemistry. The song is sung by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. The heart-touching lyrics are penned down by Kunaal Vermaa. This song is a beautiful treat for all #SharBhi and #VaNi fans.

BL VERDICT

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's romantic number will make you fall in love with their chemistry. The love story does not have a happy ending but the best part about the song is the lead pair.

