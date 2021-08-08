Bigg Boss song OUT: Asim Riaz's rap song is all about taking subtle digs at the negative comments; Salman Khan's voice can't be missed – watch

videos

Ahead of the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT, Asim Riaz has released his new rap song. It is about his journey in the controversial house and what changes have come into his life.

Nikita Thakkar   |    August 8, 2021 6:40 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13 increased Asim Riaz's popularity by 10 folds. The model-turned-rapper received immense love from all. Now, ahead of the release of Bigg Boss OTT, Asim Riaz has released his new rap song titled Bigg Boss. He has narrated his journey and also taken subtle digs at those who trolled and passed negative comments towards him in the house. In one part he says that he still uses the same perfume. One can connect the dots and go back to the time when someone had passed a comment about Asim's bank balance and the perfume he uses. Also, do not miss Salman Khan's voice in the rap song.

