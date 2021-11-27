A song named Hoye Ishq Na from Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap is out now. It is all about love and revenge.

As the excitement around the release of 's Tadap seems to be elevating with no patience, the makers today unveiled its fourth track 'Hoye Ishq Na'. Post Tumse Bhi Zyada, Tere Siva Jag Mein and Tu Jo Mera Ho Gaya Hai, the film has so far resonated well with the fans.

Tumse Bhi Zyada and Tu Jo Mera Ho Gaya were soulful romantic tracks, and Tere Siva Jag Mein was a hit party song, now we have a fervent emotional track, Hoye Ishq Na. The song takes us to a yet another ride of mixed emotions, it is a pure sentimental with heated emotions, and promises to be the next chartbuster featuring the lead of the film, and Tara Sutaria. The film's fourth track by Pritam and B Praak has been received very well from the audiences, raving reviews from the critics all over.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap has managed to garner a lot of fans solely by it's action-packed trailer and lovely songs. Ahan who is making his debut has seen his fan following grow 3 folds and a good 60 to 70 percent is from woman fans. The film brings a new duo of Tara and Ahan onscreen and the wait for the release is almost over.

Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Fox Star Studios presents, ‘Tadap’, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by and written by , ‘Tadap’ is scheduled to release on 3rd December, 2021.