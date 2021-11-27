videos

Watch Next

Videos

Tara Sutaria celebrated her birthday with media while promoting her movie with Ahan Shetty, cake cutting and more: Watch exclusive video now

Entertainment News

Tadap trailer: Ahan Shetty looks as dashing and dynamic as dad Suniel Shetty and is ready to set screens on fire with Tara Sutaria

Videos

Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt to Tiger Shroff - Disha Patani: Here are the Big Bollywood weddings we are eagerly waiting for

Entertainment News

Spotted: Ranveer Singh involved in a road accident, Ranbir Kapoor seen at YRF

Hoye Ishq Na song from Tadap OUT: Ahan Shetty's fiercely in love avatar is intriguing; Tara Sutaria is a treat to sore eyes – watch

A song named Hoye Ishq Na from Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap is out now. It is all about love and revenge.

Nikita Thakkar   |    November 27, 2021 2:19 PM IST

As the excitement around the release of Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap seems to be elevating with no patience, the makers today unveiled its fourth track 'Hoye Ishq Na'. Post Tumse Bhi Zyada, Tere Siva Jag Mein and Tu Jo Mera Ho Gaya Hai, the film has so far resonated well with the fans.

Tumse Bhi Zyada and Tu Jo Mera Ho Gaya were soulful romantic tracks, and Tere Siva Jag Mein was a hit party song, now we have a fervent emotional track, Hoye Ishq Na. The song takes us to a yet another ride of mixed emotions, it is a pure sentimental with heated emotions, and promises to be the next chartbuster featuring the lead of the film, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. The film's fourth track by Pritam and B Praak has been received very well from the audiences, raving reviews from the critics all over.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap has managed to garner a lot of fans solely by it's action-packed trailer and lovely songs. Ahan who is making his debut has seen his fan following grow 3 folds and a good 60 to 70 percent is from woman fans. The film brings a new duo of Tara and Ahan onscreen and the wait for the release is almost over.

Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Fox Star Studios presents, ‘Tadap’, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, ‘Tadap’ is scheduled to release on 3rd December, 2021.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all