One of the hallmarks that made such a big hit and loved film to this day were its song, each being better than the last. Now, the first song of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Tattoo Waliye, has dropped, and it's an abject disappointment, failing to recreate an iota of the magic of its predecessor. It's even disappointing as a dance song, failing to make you groove even for a moment. Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari try their best, but it's only who manages to salvage this , Pardeep Sran and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy number a bit. Watch Bunty Aur Babli 2's Tattoo Waliye song above...