videos

Watch Next

Trailers

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: It is Pros Vs Cons as Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan take on the new gen Bunty-Babli Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh

Entertainment News

Bunty Aur Babli 2 teaser: Saif Ali Khan - Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi - Sharvari get into a war, promise to bring you a laugh riot – watch

Entertainment News

Gangsta ALERT! Hrithik Roshan oozes swag as he kickstarts Vikram Vedha remake

Entertainment News

Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's romantic performance on Vaaste makes us say 'Love is in the air'

Bunty Aur Babli 2 song Tattoo Waaliye: Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari's dance number fails to make you groove, but Rani Mukerji salvages the show

Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari try their best, but it's only Rani Mukerji who manages to salvage this Neha Kakkar, Pardeep Sran and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's Tattoo Waaliye song a bit, which fails to recreate any of the magic of Bunty Aur Babli's stupendous music

BollywoodLife   |    October 28, 2021 12:33 PM IST

One of the hallmarks that made Bunty Aur Babli such a big hit and loved film to this day were its song, each being better than the last. Now, the first song of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Tattoo Waliye, has dropped, and it's an abject disappointment, failing to recreate an iota of the magic of its predecessor. It's even disappointing as a dance song, failing to make you groove even for a moment. Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari try their best, but it's only Rani Mukerji who manages to salvage this Neha Kakkar, Pardeep Sran and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy number a bit. Watch Bunty Aur Babli 2's Tattoo Waliye song above...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all