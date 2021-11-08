videos

Bunty Aur Babli 2 title song: Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's swag turns out to be the major highlight of this catchy tribute to the OG con-comedy

The title track of Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari's Bunty Aur Babli 2 is crooned by Siddharth Mahadevan.

Ganesh Aaglave   |    November 8, 2021 1:22 PM IST

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has garnered a good buzz among the audience with its rib-tickling trailer and catchy tracks. The makers of con-comedy, has released the title track of the song, which is a tribute to the original OG con comedy. The producers have incorporated the song from the original film and we can definitely say that it will make all the movie lovers nostalgic. The song is crooned by Siddharth Mahadevan while the wrapping portion is done Bohemia. Directed by Varun V. Sharma, the film is set to hit the screens on November 19. So, have you liked the track? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.

