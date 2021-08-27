BUTTERTHEEREMIX: Megan Thee Stallion's powerful rap makes the song a bigger BoP that what is was

#BUTTERTHEEREMIX: Megan Thee Stallion's powerful rap is some extra zing on an already peppy number

Finally, Megan Thee Stallion's Butter Remix is here. The song has enjoyed an undisputed run at the Billboard Hot 100 for ten weeks and is still going strong. Butter is the global summer hit that has left people grooving and how. The version with Megan Thee Stallion is a complete BoP in capital letters. Fans will totally love it. This looks like one of the best collaborations of the South Korean septet. BTS comprising of RM, SUGA, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin and V is ruling the global music scene and how.