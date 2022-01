While Bigg Boss 15 finale is awaited, Salman Khan has released his latest rap song Dance With Me. Staying true to the title, Salman Khan is asking everyone to groove with him. From chacha-chaachis to mama-maamis, Salman is inviting everyone to dance. The video consists of many throwback videos of him dancing with his parents, siblings, friends and more. We also get a glimpse of his friends like , and in the video. While Salman headbangs with Shah Rukh Khan, another video shows him doing Dabangg's hook step with Aamir Khan. A video of him doing a romantic dance with Katrina Kaif is also a part of it. Watch the video above. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Nishant Bhat chooses money over trophy; picks briefcase and gets ELIMINATED?