videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: A romantic sunset and a shirtless Harshad Chopda in this BTS leaked clip from the sets will leave you impatient for the show

Entertainment News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: This BTS video of Harshad Chopda romancing Pranali Rathod at a scenic location has perfect romantic vibes - Watch

Entertainment News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: THIS BTS video of Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi will make you wish that they stay a while longer

Entertainment News

Shaheer Sheikh and Shivangi Joshi to collaborate for a music video? This BTS clip suggests so

Dil Nu Dildaar song: Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale's crackling chemistry is a treat for Samar-Nandini fans

Anupamaa actors Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale's music video titled, Dil Nu Dildaar is out now and we loved it.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    October 21, 2021 2:55 PM IST

Anupamaa actors Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale have been loved as Samar and Nandini. Their new song, Dil Nu Dildaar is out now and fans are loving their crackling chemistry in the song. The song is sung by Yasser Desai and the lyrics are penned down by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Paras and Anagha's expressions in the song prove that they are the best. Watching them together in a music video is a treat for all Samar and Nandini fans.

BL Verdict

Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale's song is a visual treat for fans. Their performance proves why they are the favourite pair of tellyland.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all