Do Ghoont: Nia Sharma’s thumkas, expressions and oomph will hook you to this groovy number – watch

Nia Sharma looks stunning in this remix of Lata Mangeshkar's hit track Do Ghoot Mujhe Bhi Pilade. The song will make you put on your dance shoes.

BollywoodLife   |    September 6, 2021 2:48 PM IST

The wait is over for all Nia Sharma fans as her new music video is out. The actress looks stunning in this remix of Lata Mangeshkar’s hit track Do Ghoot Mujhe Bhi Pilade. Her thumkas, expressions and outfits are spot on in this groovy number. She has donned quite a few outfits and totally kills it in each one of them. Have a look:

