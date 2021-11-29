Watch Sara Ali Khan's power moves in Atrangi Re's Chaka Chak as she tries to woo Dhanush...

A new song from , and starrer Atrangi Re is out. Chaka Chak is a dance number by Shreya Ghoshal and essentially features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The video follows Sara trying to woo Dhanush who is getting married to another girl. Sara's seductive charm is very high as she flaunts her power moves. Dancing on the South Indian beats is not easy but Sara does an impressive job. What remains to be seen is whether Dhanush will be wooed or not.

Atrangi Re is scheduled for an OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar on 24th December 2021.