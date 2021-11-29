videos

Watch Next

Trailers

Atrangi Re trailer: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush look magical in Aanand L. Rai's small-town fairytale

Interviews

Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty REVEALS how many OTT offers he turned down to ensure his film released in theatres – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Interviews

Singham 3: Rohit Shetty REVEALS when the Ajay Devgn starrer is slated to release – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Trailers

Prithviraj teaser: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manushi Chhillar's film promises the scale and vision such an historical epic demands

Atrangi Re song Chaka Chak: Sara Ali Khan tries to win Dhanush over with her seductive power moves – watch video

Watch Sara Ali Khan's power moves in Atrangi Re's Chaka Chak as she tries to woo Dhanush...

Shivani Pawaskar   |    November 29, 2021 10:24 AM IST

A new song from Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re is out. Chaka Chak is a dance number by Shreya Ghoshal and essentially features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The video follows Sara trying to woo Dhanush who is getting married to another girl. Sara's seductive charm is very high as she flaunts her power moves. Dancing on the South Indian beats is not easy but Sara does an impressive job. What remains to be seen is whether Dhanush will be wooed or not.

Atrangi Re is scheduled for an OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar on 24th December 2021.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all