BTS X Ed Sheeran song Permission To Dance: The septet's new song will murder your pandemic blues with its 'right vibe'

HYBE formerly known as Big Hit dropped BTS' second collaboration with Ed Sheeran, Permission To Dance and it's a one helluva groovy number. We bet after watching and listening to BTS, you won't need Permission To Dance.

It's BTS ARMY day today and BTS has planned to surprise them with another single Permission To Dance. For the same, the septet is collaborating with . This marks their second collaboration after Lauv's Make It Right. HYBE dropped the song a couple of minutes ago and it is oh-so-cool. Permission To Dance is a peppy hit number that hits you up with energy even if you are feeling low. It's all about keeping the right vibe. The septet and Ed Sheeran encourages you to let go of your inhibitions and just be happy and positive and groove it whenever you feel like it. After all, one doesn't need Permission To Dance. The groovy track is penned by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid & Jenna Andrews.

While the visuals begin with Jungkook and gradually, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Suga come into the picture. Permission To Dance will get you grooving in no time. The visuals also include samaritans who get tapping to the beat as the song progresses. The hook step is cute and easy to catch up on. The vibe of Permission To Dance "will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS's positive energy."

BL Verdict: Permission To Dance will get you vibing in the right way in no time, all thanks to BTS and Ed Sheeran. We see another chartbuster here.