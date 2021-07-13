Asim Riaz's song Sky High: Bigg Boss 13 runner up makes his rap debut with a heady twist of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Asim Riaz dropped his new song, a rap song on the occasion of his birthday. The song is a twist to a nursery rhyme. It also features Himanshi Khurana and Umar Riaz.

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz is back. It's his birthday today and he gave a fantastic surprise to Asim Squad with a rap song, Sky High. It is a heady twist to the most famous nursery rhyme, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. Sky High also features his girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana and his brother, Umar Riaz, as well. Asim himself has given the vocal to the rap. His attitude and energy are amazing. It is a pleasant surprise for all his fans. And for those not in the know, Asim has also penned the lyrics of Sky High. Asim Riaz also flaunts his toned physique in the song.

The music of Sky High is quite catchy and given by Charan. Sky High was dropped on Asim's own Youtube channel.