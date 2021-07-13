videos

Bigg Boss THROWBACK: When Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got physical during a NASTY fight over food – watch video

Asim Riaz on why he did not take up Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; being in touch with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants and more [EXCLUSIVE]

Befikar Raho Song: Dalljiet Kaur romances Asim Riaz's brother Umar in a peppy Punjabi track

Asim Riaz: Back To Start Song: Asim Riaz impresses us once again with his rapping skills in this inspiring number

Asim Riaz's song Sky High: Bigg Boss 13 runner up makes his rap debut with a heady twist of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Asim Riaz dropped his new song, a rap song on the occasion of his birthday. The song is a twist to a nursery rhyme. It also features Himanshi Khurana and Umar Riaz.

Shivani Pawaskar   |    July 13, 2021 2:05 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz is back. It's his birthday today and he gave a fantastic surprise to Asim Squad with a rap song, Sky High. It is a heady twist to the most famous nursery rhyme, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. Sky High also features his girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana and his brother, Umar Riaz, as well. Asim himself has given the vocal to the rap. His attitude and energy are amazing. It is a pleasant surprise for all his fans. And for those not in the know, Asim has also penned the lyrics of Sky High. Asim Riaz also flaunts his toned physique in the song.

The music of Sky High is quite catchy and given by Charan. Sky High was dropped on Asim's own Youtube channel.

