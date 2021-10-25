videos

Manzoor Dil: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s romance, chemistry and heartfelt performances win hearts; fans say, ‘best jodi’

After winning hearts in Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal woo and wow the audience again with their romantic duet Manzoor Dil.

BollywoodLife   |    October 25, 2021 10:34 AM IST

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal promised to mesmerize us with their singing in their song Manzoor Dil. The romantic music video is now out and has already received much love. Talking about why the song is very special to them Pawandeep and Arunita had said that it’s because it is their first song where they are paired together. “Our jodi was much loved in Indian Idol 12, our duets were very popular. Here, we are singing a duet and also acting so our fans will love it for sure,” said Pawan. And that is exactly what has happened. The two look perfect together and their chemistry and performances are on point. Netizens are impressed have called them the ‘best jodi’.

