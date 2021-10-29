videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Shehnaaz Gill's video decked up as a bride goes viral, fans miss Sidharth Shukla, turn emotional

Entertainment News

The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh recreates Shehnaaz Gill’s viral meme; fans request Kapil to get Honsla Rakh actress on the show

Entertainment News

Shehnaaz Gill's throwback video posing with a red chooda leaves fans emotional; 'Sid ki Sana' say SidNaaz fans - watch

Entertainment News

Habit – A SidNaaz song: A teary-eyed Shehnaaz Gill BADLY misses Sidharth Shukla as she RECALLS the time they were together

Tu Yaheen Hai song: Shehnaaz Gill's fitting tribute to Sidharth Shukla will wrench your heart and also make you smile while reliving SidNaaz moments

More than a more after his demise, Shehnaaz Gill has come up with a tribute song for Sidharth Shukla, their bond and her eternal love for him.

Shivani Pawaskar   |    October 29, 2021 12:27 PM IST

Yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill made her first-ever Instagram post after Sidharth Shukla's demise. The actress has been grieving the sudden and tragic demise of the Bigg Boss 13 winner. She has been very close to him and treated him as a family. And his sudden demise due to a heart attack had left her utterly devastated. More than a more later now, Shehnaaz Gill has come up with a tribute song for Sidharth. The video was dropped just a couple of minutes ago. It is a compilation of SidNaaz' moments from Bigg Boss 13. Reliving all those memories will surely leave their fans in tears. Shehnaaz Gill is seen comforting herself through the song. The actress and singer have sung the song beautifully, however, at the same time, she doesn't sound herself. The pain is heavily in her voice and it hits right from the first note. We see Shehnaaz feeling the presence of Sidharth Shukla around her, comforting her, wiping her tears and making her smile.

You also hear Sidharth Shukla's voice towards the end which is like the ultimate blow for all SidHearts.

RIP again, Sidharth. This is truly a fitting tribute to the brilliant actor and kind human being.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all