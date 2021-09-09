Song titled Vighnaharta from Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth is out now. It has Varun Dhawan showing off his energetic dance moves.

Song titled Vighnaharta from Antim: The Final Truth has been released ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The song is a powerful one with showing off his crazy dance moves. , who plays a cop here, looks dashing and how in his uniform. And of course, he goes shirtless showing off his abs. 's intense avatar is also captivating. High-octane tunes and Ganesh festival theme is simply bang on. Watch the song above.