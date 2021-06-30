videos

BTS' Butter gets a Bollywood version with Akshay Kumar's 'Hera Pheri' twist and the result is HILARIOUS – watch video

Rana Daggubati names Akshay Kumar as the most mischievous costar he has worked with – here's why [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Indian Idol 12: Manoj Muntashir compares contestant Shanmukhapriya to actor Akshay Kumar for THIS reason – watch video

Are Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom and Thala Ajith's Valimai releasing on OTT or in theatres? Huma Qureshi ANSWERS [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Filhaal 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's chemistry and B Praak's melodious voice promise a magical experience yet again

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon are back together for the sequel of their romantic single Filhaal, which also stars Ammy Virk.

BollywoodLife   |    June 30, 2021 4:06 PM IST

After the success of Filhaal, Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon reunited for the sequel, which is titled Filhaal 2: Mohabbat. The Khiladi of Bollywood, shared the teaser of the romantic single and looking at the promo, we can surely say that it promises to hit the right chords with B Praak's melodious voice and the emotional love story with the lead pair. The teaser has already garnered love from fans as they expressed their desire that this story can be made into a film. The romantic single also features Ammy Virk as Nupur's partner. The song will be out on July 6. So, are you excited for Filhaal 2: Mohabbat? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.

