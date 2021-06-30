Filhaal 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's chemistry and B Praak's melodious voice promise a magical experience yet again

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon are back together for the sequel of their romantic single Filhaal, which also stars Ammy Virk.

After the success of , and Nupur Sanon reunited for the sequel, which is titled Filhaal 2: Mohabbat. The of Bollywood, shared the teaser of the romantic single and looking at the promo, we can surely say that it promises to hit the right chords with B Praak's melodious voice and the emotional love story with the lead pair. The teaser has already garnered love from fans as they expressed their desire that this story can be made into a film. The romantic single also features Ammy Virk as Nupur's partner. The song will be out on July 6. So, are you excited for Filhaal 2: Mohabbat? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.