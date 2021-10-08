videos

Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma's romantic garba song, Garbe Ki Raat received all the love from the audience. Their performance will make you get up and groove.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    October 8, 2021 11:58 AM IST

Navratri is here and Rahul Vaidya is here with an amazing song. Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma's song titled Garbe Ki Raat has released and it is getting all the love from the audience. They both look so good together and their chemistry in the song makes it a hit. This romantic garba is undoubtedly the best song for this Navratri. However, the rap version in the song sounds a bit disturbing.

BL Verdict

Nia Sharma's sexy moves and Rahul Vaidya's bindas performance will make you get and groove to this romantic garba song.

