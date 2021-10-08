videos

Halo Re Halo song: Sharad Malhotra and Helly Shah's disco dandiya moves will get you in the right mood for the festive season

Sharad Malhotra and Helly Shah impress with their disco dandiya moves in their new music video titled Halo Re Halo.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    October 8, 2021 12:14 PM IST

Sharad Malhotra and Helly Shah's most awaited music video titled Halo Re Halo is out now. Well, we feel this is the perfect song for Navratri and Sharad Malhotra's dance m0ves are just too perfect. Helly Shah sets the hearts on fire with her flawless performance. Mika Singh and Payal Dev's voice add energy to this disco dandiya song. The lyrics of the song are penned down by Ravi Chopra and the music is by Aryan Deva.

BL Verdict

Sharad Malhotra and Helly Shah's disco dandiya song is the best one for this Navratri season.

