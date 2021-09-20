videos

BTS: The members are UNstoppable as they perform Permission to Dance at UN General Assembly – watch video

BTS members are looking slick in their formal avatars. The video was uploaded on United Nations' official social media accounts.

Pankaj Sabnani   |    September 20, 2021 7:47 PM IST

BTS members are UNstoppable (pun intended) as they performed Permission to Dance at UN General Assembly. They are looking slick in their formal avatars. The video was uploaded on United Nations’ official social media accounts. The song will make you fall in love with the members all over again. Have a look:

The boys also presented messages from the youth at the UN General Assembly.

