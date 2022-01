View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan has always been all about the sway, but let's face it: We seldom get to see his optimum swag like we used to back in the 90s – remember his 'O O Jaane Jaana' days?... Yup that's what we're talking about. Well, like us, if you, too, have been terribly missing 90s swag, then you're in luck because his new standalone song, Hum Sung Nachle, promises to deliver a tadka of 90s Bhai to douse us in nostalgia. Watch it above...