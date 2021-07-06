Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty recreates Chura Ke Dil Mera with Meezaan Jaffery but misses Akshay Kumar; smartly promotes his Filhaal – watch video

For Hungama 2, Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jaffery recreated the classic song Chura Ke Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anadi. While both of them gave a sizzling performance, Shilpa did remember her original co-star Akshay Kumar.