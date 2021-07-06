Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty recreates Chura Ke Dil Mera with Meezaan Jaffery but misses Akshay Kumar; smartly promotes his Filhaal – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

For her upcoming film Hungama 2, Shilpa Shetty along with Meezaan Jaffery recreated one of her most famous song Chura Ke Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anandi. The song that had become a rage back then has been brought to life again, this time with Meezaan and Shilpa entertaining all with their cool moves. However, Shilpa did miss her original co-star though. Sharing the song on social media, Shilpa wrote, "Here it is, OLD wine in a NEW Bottle.Missed the OG @akshaykumar, but #Filhaal, it’s time to steal @meezaanj’s heart #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 song is out now! An ode from all of us to late #SarojKhan ji... thank you, @brinda_gopal master @anumalikmusic for keeping the soul intact #Hungama2." She smartly even promoted Akshay's upcoming song Filhaal 2. Waah! Also Read - Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: Did you know the birthday boy shares a rare connect with Naseeruddin Shah and Johnny Lever? [Tuesday Trivia]