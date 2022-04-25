Ranveer Singh's film Jayeshbhai Jordaar is going to hit the theatres in May and adding on to the hype, the first song titled Firecracker is out now.

The first song from 's upcoming film Jayesh Jordaar titled Firecracker is out now. Sung by and Sheykhar Ravjiani, the song as the name suggest, is pretty high on energy. Ranveer Singh of course is the highlight of the song. His hilarious dance moves teamed with his cute expressions will leave you thoroughly entertained. He is a great dancer but he is trying hard to be a bad one in Firecracker to just keep up with his character. We guess, he managed to do it well. In all, Firecracker makes for an entertaining watch. Check out the video above.