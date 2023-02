View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Selfiee song Main Khiladi which is a recreated version on Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the film of the same name is going viral right now. While the original starred Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the new version stars Akshay with Emraan Hashmi. While fans have lapped up the song there's also a version that's fans are going gaga over. This one is with Akshay and his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan costar Tiger Shroff. The two match their energy and it's a treat to watch them perform. Check out the song here. Also Read - OMG! Did you know Akshay Kumar delivered SEVEN HITS in 1994 alone? From Mohra to Yeh Dillagi; here are their box office collections and verdicts