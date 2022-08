View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have proved time and again why they're one of the IT couples on TV with their sizzling chemistry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and the onscreen couple have served another reminder with the Mann Jogiya teaser, which has just been dropped. Sung, by Yasser Desai, with music by Shakeel Azmi and lyrics penned by Harish Sagane, Mann Jogiya is a soothing melody that's made all the soothing courtesy Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's passionate chemistry. Watch the teaser above... Also Read - Udaariyaan, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more TV shows that introduced kids for the sake of TRPs