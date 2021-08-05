videos

Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai song: Shaheer Sheikh-Mamta Sharma create magic through an innocent love story in this recreation of Sanjay Dutt-Madhuri Dixit song

Shaheer Sheikh and Mamta Sharma's Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai is out now and it is a beautiful recreation of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's song from Saajan.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    August 5, 2021 6:55 PM IST

Shaheer Sheikh and Mamta Sharma's music video titled Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai is out now. The song is a recreation of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's song from their movie, Saajan. Shaheer Sheikh and Mamta Sharma have beautifully portrayed an innocent love story of a man and a lady traffic police officer. The song is sung by Mamta Sharma and the lyrics are penned down by Badash.

BL Verdict

Shaheer Sheikh and Mamta Sharma's sizzling chemistry makes this recreation track a decent and adorable love song.

