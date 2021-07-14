Nain Bengali Song: Guru Randhawa's number has the beats and babes but lacks the trippy quotient

Nain Bengali Song: Guru Randhawa has just released his new song. This is what we felt about it...

Guru Randhawa's new song Nain Bengali is here. The hitmaker's new song is Nain Bengali, and the singer tries to explore the mindset of a Casanova. Guru Randhawa is looking great in the video. It is evident that he has worked hard on his physique. Given the theme, the video has a number of beauties fluttering in and around the singer. Musically, the song gives you a feeling of deja vu. You feel that you have heard all the beats before. There is no sense of novelty. It is not that the music arrangement is bad but it just feels too repetitive.