The video version of RRR's song Janani is out now. The video is filled with patriotism.

The video of Janani song from SS Rajamouli's RRR is out now and it is soaked in patriotism. The stars - Jr NTR, , and Ali Bhatt gave given a thrilling performance that will leave you moved. The visuals will definitely make your heart ache thinking about all the sufferings and struggle of our freedom fighters. The music has been given by M. M. Kreem and the Hindi lyrics of the song have been penned by Varun Grover.