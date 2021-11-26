videos

RRR Janani song: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's moving act soaked in patriotism will give you goosebumps – watch

The video version of RRR's song Janani is out now. The video is filled with patriotism.

Nikita Thakkar   |    November 26, 2021 4:14 PM IST

The video of Janani song from SS Rajamouli's RRR is out now and it is soaked in patriotism. The stars - Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Ali Bhatt gave given a thrilling performance that will leave you moved. The visuals will definitely make your heart ache thinking about all the sufferings and struggle of our freedom fighters. The music has been given by M. M. Kreem and the Hindi lyrics of the song have been penned by Varun Grover.

