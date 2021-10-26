Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif look set to make you fall in love with them all over again. Watch the teaser of the second song from Sooryavanshi, titled Mere Yaaraa below...

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are one of the eternal pairs of Bollywood, with several big hits and timeless moments of chemistry under their belt. So, with the jodi reuniting after long on the big screen in , you expect nothing but magic, and the promise of that magic seems to have been kept with their new track, Mere Yaara, the teaser of which has just been released. and look set to make you fall in love with them all over again. Watch the teaser of the second song from Sooryavanshi, titled Mere Yaaraa above...