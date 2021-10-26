videos

Sooryavanshi song Mere Yaara teaser: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif rekindle their Namastey London chemistry with this soulful track

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif look set to make you fall in love with them all over again. Watch the teaser of the second song from Sooryavanshi, titled Mere Yaaraa below...

Russel D'Silva   |    October 26, 2021 1:10 PM IST

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are one of the eternal pairs of Bollywood, with several big hits and timeless moments of chemistry under their belt. So, with the jodi reuniting after long on the big screen in Sooryavanshi, you expect nothing but magic, and the promise of that magic seems to have been kept with their new track, Mere Yaara, the teaser of which has just been released. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif look set to make you fall in love with them all over again. Watch the teaser of the second song from Sooryavanshi, titled Mere Yaaraa above...

