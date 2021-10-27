videos

Watch Next

Songs

Sooryavanshi song Mere Yaara teaser: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif rekindle their Namastey London chemistry with this soulful track

Entertainment News

Katrina Kaif bowls Ranveer Singh over with his Simmba dialogue; leaves Rohit Shetty speechless as she promotes Sooryavanshi on The Big Picture - Watch

Entertainment News

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh's goofy dance that can be 'harmful for future planning' is funny AF – watch

Songs

Aila Re Aillaa song: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn aka Sooryavanshi, Simmba, Singham rock the dance floor with their signature moves

Sooryavanshi song Mere Yaaraa: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's mesmerising chemistry steals the show in Arijit Singh's melodious love ballad

Mere Yaara song from Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is crooned by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.

Ganesh Aaglave   |    October 27, 2021 12:15 PM IST

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi have dropped the new song from the cop-actioner titled Mere Yaara and we must say this love ballad will strike the chord with you right from its first beat. The melodious ballad crooned by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan is pleasing to your ears with the mesmerising chemistry of the leading duo stealing the show. While the lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag, the tune is composed by Kaushik-Guddu-Akash. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is set to hit the screens on November 5 during the Diwali weekend. So, have you liked the song? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all