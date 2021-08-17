Tomorrow X Together new song Loser = Lover: The K-Pop band delivers a banger with striking visuals

videos

Urmimala Banerjee   |    August 17, 2021 4:07 PM IST

TXT which is Tomorrow X Together is another band of Big Hit Music, which is making waves across Asia and the world. Their new song Loser = Loser is out now. The music video features the five members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai, who have a tremendous solo fan base as well. The music video is a very striking one. Talking of the song, it has rock and pop elements with catchy beats. TXT made a name for itself in the Billboard Music Charts quite early. This new video is also proof of their immense talent.

