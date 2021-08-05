videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli is back only to face new and hilarious challenges by Rohit Shetty

Entertainment News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh and others flaunt their hilarious dance moves on popular Bihari songs

Entertainment News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Is Nikki Tamboli back as a wild-card contestant? – this video suggests so

Entertainment News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty asks Shweta Tiwari to kiss an Iguana, her reaction will leave you in splits – watch video

Tumse Pyaar Hai song: Rubina Dilaik's adorable expressions and Abhinav Shukla's romeo avatar makes this the love song of the year

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's new music video titled Tumse Pyaar Hai has released now. They both look adorable together in this lovey-dovey song.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    August 5, 2021 5:39 PM IST

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's second music video is out now. After the success of Marjaneya, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik impressed us with their performance in Tumse Pyaar Hai. The song portrays a beautiful mohalle wali love story where a guy is roaming around behind the girl he loves. Rubina and Abhinav have beautifully done this story and look so perfect on-screen. The song is sung by and written by Vishal Mishra.

BL Verdict

Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik's crackling chemistry and Vishal Mishra's soothing voice makes this the love song of the year.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all