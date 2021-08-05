Tumse Pyaar Hai song: Rubina Dilaik's adorable expressions and Abhinav Shukla's romeo avatar makes this the love song of the year

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's new music video titled Tumse Pyaar Hai has released now. They both look adorable together in this lovey-dovey song.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's second music video is out now. After the success of Marjaneya, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik impressed us with their performance in Tumse Pyaar Hai. The song portrays a beautiful mohalle wali love story where a guy is roaming around behind the girl he loves. Rubina and Abhinav have beautifully done this story and look so perfect on-screen. The song is sung by and written by Vishal Mishra.

BL Verdict

Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik's crackling chemistry and Vishal Mishra's soothing voice makes this the love song of the year.