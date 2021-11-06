videos

Sonnalli Seygall On Her Journey, New Song Launch 'Ishq Da Rog' And A Fun Candid Q/A: Exclusive

In this exclusive interview with Sonnalli Seygall, she talks about her struggles, her journey, and her new song launch, Ishq Da Rog. She also revealed why she added extra alphabets in her name.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 6, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Sonnalli Seygall, Exclusive: In this exclusive interview with Sonnalli Seygall, she talks about her struggles, her journey, and her new song launch, Ishq Da Rog. She also revealed why she added extra alphabets in her name. And don't miss the fun and candid QnA to catch hold of all her secrets. She made her film debut in 2011, the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She was also seen in the romantic comedy film Jai Mummy Di

