Sonu Sood and Farah Khan paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sonu Sood and Farah Khan's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja took an unexpected turn as they were mobbed by enthusiastic fans outside the famous Ganesh temple. The Bollywood actor and renowned filmmaker were greeted with immense love and excitement as fans swarmed around them, eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars. Despite the chaotic scene, Sonu and Farah handled the situation with grace, interacting with their fans and acknowledging their support. The overwhelming response from the crowd showcased the immense popularity and adoration that Sonu Sood and Farah Khan command in the hearts of their fans. The duo's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja not only became a memorable experience for them but also for the fans who got a chance to see their beloved stars up close. It was a true testament to the power of fandom and the deep connection that Bollywood celebrities share with their admirers.