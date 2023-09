Sonu Sood, the renowned actor, was filled with emotions as he bid farewell to Lord Ganesha during the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony.

Sonu Sood participated in the traditional ritual of immersing the idol of Lord Ganesha in water. The atmosphere was charged with a sense of spirituality and gratitude as Sonu Sood expressed his heartfelt emotions while saying goodbye to Bappa. The actor's act of devotion and his emotional connection with the deity left a lasting impression on all those who witnessed the event. Sonu Sood's participation in the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony exemplifies his deep-rooted faith and reverence for Lord Ganesha.