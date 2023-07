Sonu Sood is a true hero in every sense of the word. His selfless work during the pandemic has helped countless people, and his contributions to society are truly inspiring.

Sonu Sood, a well-known Bollywood actor, has become a real-life hero for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sonu Sood started his career as an actor in the year 1999, he made his first appearance in Tamil films Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. Then in the year 2000, Sonu Sood appeared as a villain in the film Hands up!. He then made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2002 with the film named “Shaheed-E-Azam,” later his appearance in Yuva in the year 2004 has shot his fame to the next level. Then everyone witnessed his rising graph of career, Sonu worked in many many different languages and with many well known or famed celebrities. Sonu Sood even worked with Jackie Chan in a film Kung Fu Yoga, aired in the year 2017. He has also been tirelessly working to help those in need, from arranging transportation for migrant workers to providing medical care for those infected with the virus. Today, on his birthday, we celebrate his incredible journey from a successful actor to a humanitarian icon.