Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha never fail to make heads turn with their spottings together. This time the soon-to-wed couple were snapped at Amritsar's Golden Temple.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the newest couples in town. These two lovebirds kept mum about their relationship for a long-time but recently got engaged in a grand ceremony in Delhi. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha walk together on the premises of the Golden Temple. The actress looks stunning in an off-white salwar kameez with a dupatta draped around her head. While Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, is wearing a white colored kurta pyjama layered with a grey colored Nehru jacket and has an orange piece of cloth tied around his head. Both walk with folded hands and indeed look like a match made in heaven.