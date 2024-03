Bollywood's most popular couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walk hand-in-hand as they snapped in Jamnagar.

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been seen creating a stir at the pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar for some time now. The function of the Ambani family is now over and all the stars are returning to Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also seen leaving from Jamnagar. The couple was seen holding each other's hands. Let us tell you that both are going to become parents soon. Deepika Padukone has recently announced her pregnancy. He had informed his fans about this on his social media. His fans are very excited to hear this news. Not only this, for the first time after this news, people had expressed their love for her spotting in the media.