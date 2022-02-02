Soorarai Pottru to Vikram Vedha, 5 upcoming Bollywood remakes inspired by south Indian movies, Watch list

Most of the films are being picked up from the South film industry and presented to the audience with a little creativity in it. Let us tell you these five films of the South are ready to be remade in Bollywood.
5 upcoming South Indian movies remakes: These days we can see the craze for south movies in Bollywood . Hindi remake films of the South do well at the box office. From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor, many actors have worked in one to one hit remake films. For instance, Ajay Devgn starrer 'Drishyam' is a remake of the same name made in Malayalam language. If you see, this remake trend of Bollywood is also not of today, it is quite old. The list of Hindi remakes of South films is quite long, here are the 5 upcoming Bollywood remakes inspired by south Indian movies.