Sooryavanshi Set Secrets With Actor Abhimanyu Singh | Sooryavanshi Film Secrets | A Must Watch

In this exclusive video Abhimanyu reveals his experience of working with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer singh and other secrets of being on the sets of Sooryavanshi. Watch this to find out.

Toshi Tiwari | November 10, 2021 6:00 PM IST