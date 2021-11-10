In this exclusive video Abhimanyu reveals his experience of working with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer singh and other secrets of being on the sets of Sooryavanshi. Watch this to find out.
Sooryavanshi Set Secrets With Actor Abhimanyu Singh | Sooryavanshi Film Secrets | A Must Watch: Rohit Shetty's much awaited film Sooryavanshi has been critically acclaimed all over and so has the character of the main antagonist in the film Riyaaz played by Abhimanyu Singh. In this exclusive video Abhimanyu reveals his experience of working with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer singh and other secrets of being on the sets of Sooryavanshi. Watch this to find out.