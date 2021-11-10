videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar reveal the truth about Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal - Watch video

Videos

Sooryavanshi To Soon Touch 100 Crores Mark, Annaatthe Crossed 150 Crores In Just 4 days: Box Office Collection 2021

Videos

Sooryavanshi song Tip Tip: Katrina Kaif sizzles and serenades Akshay Kumar in this bang on recreation of the 90s hit rain song

Videos

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar thanks fans for bringing 'joy and prosperity back in the film industry' with a goofy video - watch

Sooryavanshi Set Secrets With Actor Abhimanyu Singh | Sooryavanshi Film Secrets | A Must Watch

In this exclusive video Abhimanyu reveals his experience of working with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer singh and other secrets of being on the sets of Sooryavanshi. Watch this to find out.

Toshi Tiwari   |    November 10, 2021 6:00 PM IST

Sooryavanshi Set Secrets With Actor Abhimanyu Singh | Sooryavanshi Film Secrets | A Must Watch: Rohit Shetty's much awaited film Sooryavanshi has been critically acclaimed all over and so has the character of the main antagonist in the film Riyaaz played by Abhimanyu Singh. In this exclusive video Abhimanyu reveals his experience of working with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer singh and other secrets of being on the sets of Sooryavanshi. Watch this to find out.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all