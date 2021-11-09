videos

Sooryavanshi To Soon Touch 100 Crores Mark, Annaatthe Crossed 150 Crores In Just 4 days: Box Office Collection 2021

Tamil Movie Annaatthe crossed 150 crores in just four days, whereas Sooryavanshi is all set to touch the 100 crores mark soon. Watch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 9, 2021 5:32 PM IST

Box Office Collection: Theatres have opened up finally and movies like Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe, and others are doing great at the box office. Rohit Shetty's Multi Starrer Sooryavanshi has been released in theaters on November 5 and performing well at the box office. Tamil Movie Annaatthe crossed 150 crores in just four days, whereas Sooryavanshi is all set to touch the 100 crores mark soon. Watch the video to know more.

