Goodbye Trailer launch event: Rashmika Mandanna is a Pan-Indian actress who works mainly in the Telugu and Kannada film industries. She has done several movies in the South Indian industry, but she is especially famed for the superhit film Pushpa: The Rise. The actress is all set for her debut in the Bollywood industry with the movie "Good Bye. Today we spotted Rashmika Mandanna at the trailer launch of the movie Goodbye. She opts for Indian attire for the promotional event. she dazzled in an embroidered and beige-colored lehenga and paired it with a princess-cut blouse with a shrug over it. Let's watch the video.