South Indian actresses at NMACC: The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch was a star-studded affair with big names from Bollywood and Hollywood attending the event. Among the attendees, South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna stole the show with her mesmerizing black and golden ensemble. The intricate details of her outfit and her radiant beauty left everyone in awe. Another South Indian actress, Tamanna Bhatia, also made heads turn at the event with her stunning wrap-around saree. The inside pics and videos from day 2 of the event have gone viral on social media, with fans showering compliments on the two beauties from the South Indian film industry.