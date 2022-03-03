South Star Prabhas opened up on Amitabh Bachchan, Movie Radhe Shyam's Trailer Launched, Star cast interacted with media

videos

Satakshi Singh   |    March 3, 2022 8:00 PM IST

Movie Radhe Shyam Trailer Launch: Telugu Star Prabhas and Pooja Hedge's much-awaited movie Radhe Shyam's trailer is finally out. Radhe Shyam is an upcoming romantic drama film, which is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The movie will release on 11th March 2022 in Tamil and Hindi language. In this trailer launch actor, Prabhas opened up on his film, answers the media questions, talks about Amitabh Bachchan Ji's Voice, told us why he is still not married, and much more. On the other hand, actress Pooja Hegde opened up on his role in the movie, about Prabhas and more. Watch the full video to know more.

