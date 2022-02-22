videos

South stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to get hitched this year? Know the truth here - Watch

Satakshi Singh   |    February 22, 2022 1:53 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda marriage: South Indian stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are once again in the headlines and this time again because of their alleged relationship. According to media reports, the two of them will be marrying this year. Reportedly, Vijay and Rashmika have been together for a while. Fans absolutely love their on-screen chemistry and are hoping to turn these marriage rumors into reality. However, the duo has never confirmed their relationship officially. After all these sparked rumors Vijay has reacted to the news through a tweet. Watch the video to know how the actor reacted.

